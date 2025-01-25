CJCSC General Mirza meets Italy’s Top Defense Officials for Strategic Talks

RAWALPINDI – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) of Pakistan General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is on an official visit to Italy, where he called on top Italian defense officials to discuss strengthening bilateral defense and security ties.

During his visit, General Sahir Mirza held separate meetings with Italy’s Defence chief Mr. Guido Crosetto, Chief of Defence Staff General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, General Carmine Masiello, and Mr. Carlo Gualdaroni, CEO of Leonardo.

Two sides discussed global security environment, and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in defense and security matters.

Italian leadership praised professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Italian Armed Forces Headquarters, General Mirza was greeted with a formal “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned out military contingent.

This visit marks a step toward further solidifying the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Italy in defense and security affairs.