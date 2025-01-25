Major Counter-Terrorism Success for Pak Army as 30 militants killed in key operations

RAWALPINDI – At least thirty hardcore militants were killed in a series of targeted operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Army’s media wing ISPR said Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said the operations, based on intelligence reports, aimed at dismantling terrorist cells operating in the region. The first operation took place in Lakki Marwat District, where security forces engaged a Khwarij hideout, killing 18 militants and injuring six others. A second operation in Karak District saw eight more Khwarij neutralized in a fire exchange with Pakistani troops.

The third encounter occurred in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, where Pakistani forces successfully eliminated four more Khwarij militants, including key leaders Aziz ur Rehman, also known as Qari Ismail, and Mukhlis. Two additional militants were injured in this engagement.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were reportedly involved in various terrorist activities targeting both security forces and civilians. Following the successful operations, sanitization efforts are underway to eliminate any remaining militants and ensure the area is cleared of terrorist threats.

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country and ensuring the safety of its citizens.