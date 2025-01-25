AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Major Counter-Terrorism Success for Pak Army as 30 militants killed in key operations

Major Counter Terrorism Success For Pak Army As 30 Militants Killed In Key Operations
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – At least thirty hardcore militants were killed in a series of targeted operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Army’s media wing ISPR said Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said the operations, based on intelligence reports, aimed at dismantling terrorist cells operating in the region. The first operation took place in Lakki Marwat District, where security forces engaged a Khwarij hideout, killing 18 militants and injuring six others. A second operation in Karak District saw eight more Khwarij neutralized in a fire exchange with Pakistani troops.

The third encounter occurred in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, where Pakistani forces successfully eliminated four more Khwarij militants, including key leaders Aziz ur Rehman, also known as Qari Ismail, and Mukhlis. Two additional militants were injured in this engagement.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were reportedly involved in various terrorist activities targeting both security forces and civilians. Following the successful operations, sanitization efforts are underway to eliminate any remaining militants and ensure the area is cleared of terrorist threats.

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Six Pak Army troops martyred, 22 militants ‘sent to hell’ in KP operations: ISPR

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Formula Milk sales restricted without prescription in this Pakistani region; full details inside

  • Business, Pakistan

State Bank to cut key policy rate by 200bps to 11pc in Jan 27 review?

  • Pakistan

Junaid Akbar takes over PTI KP Presidency from CM Ali Amin Gandapur

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikander arrested in Lahore (VIDEO)

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer