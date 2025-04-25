‘Jizzakh – 2025’: A Launchpad for Long-Term International Partnerships

The international business forum “Jizzakh – 2025” was successfully held in Zaamin district, Jizzakh regionof Uzbekistan, with the goal of showcasing the region’s investment potential and establishing lasting economic partnerships.

The event marks a new phase in Uzbekistan’s initiative to promote regional economic opportunities under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Jizzakh regional government, the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, and the Agency for Foreign Investment The forum attracted over 200 top executives from more than 30 partner countries.

Participants included local entrepreneurs, public officials, partner organizations, and media representatives.

The forum featured presentations and discussions on investment opportunities in agriculture, industry, tourism, and services, with a particular focus on incentives available for foreign investors, promotion of local brands, and enhancing export capacity.

The event also included exhibitions, B2B meetings, and investment project presentations.

International guests explored the natural beauty and tourism potential of the Zaamin district.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov emphasized Uzbekistan’s significant economic reforms over the past eight years –Including currency liberalization, tax and customs reform, reduction of state presence in key sectors, and greater support for private enterprise.

These reforms have resulted in a tenfold increase in foreign direct investment, reaching $35 billion in 2024, and an annual GDP growth rate of over 6%.

The Minister also underlined the strategic importance of regional development and cited Jizzakh’s geographic location, natural resources, infrastructure growth, and skilled labor force as key advantages.

Uzbek Exporters are actively integrating into global markets through instruments such as the GSP+ preferential system, which allows for the duty-free export of more than 6,200 types of products to Europe.

By 2030, Uzbekistan aims to become an upper-middle-income country, double its export volume to $45 billion, and increase its GDP to $200 billion.

A prominent Pakistani business delegation representing sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, garments, match production, and chemicals participated in the forum.

They hold G2B and B2B meetings with Uzbek counterparts to explore new cooperation projects.

Key outcomes of the forum included agreements to export semi-finished textile products and jointly develop ready-made garments, along with coordinated plans to establish production facilities for home textiles.

Discussions were held regarding the launch of a textile enterprise in Zaamin, utilizing local wool and leather resources for value-added manufacturing.

Investment opportunities in eco-tourism and hospitality were also explored, including the potential development of a modern hotel in the mountainous areas of Zaamin.

In the pharmaceutical sector, participants expressed interest in exporting locally grown medicinal plants, setting up production units to replace imports, modernizing the healthcare system, training medical personnel, and organizing educational courses in phytotherapy.

Additionally, an agreement was reached to establish a modern big refrigerator storage and logistics center to support the preservation and export of regional products.

Pakistani delegates were also given a detailed presentation on Jizzakh’s investment climate, available land, industrial zones, incentives, and infrastructure.

The “Jizzakh – 2025” forum has laid the foundation for deepening bilateral economic ties and is poised to elevate Jizzakh region to a new level of international economic cooperation.