Junaid Akbar to replace Ali Amin Gandapur as PTI KP President

PESHAWAR – In a major reshuffle within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed from his position as the President of PTI’s Peshawar division.

Junaid Akbar, a core PTI member, has been nominated for the coveted position at the recommendation of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan. The decision to appoint Akbar was made during a leadership meeting held with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, where prominent party leaders, including Atif Khan, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and Mian Farhat Abbas, were also present.

Salman Akram Raja confirmed Gandapur’s removal in media interaction outside Adiala Jail. Raja stated that Ali Amin Gandapur had opted to step down, citing the strain of managing both the responsibilities of Chief Minister and PTI KP President.

Junaid Akbar shared that Imran Khan emphasized the importance of separating the duties of a Chief Minister and a party president, and confirmed that the decision to step down was made at the request of Ali Amin Gandapur himself.

In another development, Junaid Akbar was also unanimously picked as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after the position remained vacant since February 2024. The election followed nominations from senior political figures, including those from PML-N and PTI, with strong support from various members.

PTI nominated Sher Afzal Marwat and then Sheikh Waqqas Akram, but after internal woes, Junaid Akbar was chosen for the role. Akbar expressed his gratitude and commitment to inclusive leadership. The PAC is responsible for overseeing government spending and ensuring accountability in financial matters.