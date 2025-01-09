AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Jac T9 Hunter: New Double Cabin 4X4 pickup truck launched Rs2 million cheaper than Toyota Hilux

Jac T9 Hunter New Double Cabin 4x4 Pickup Truck Launched Rs2 Million Cheaper Than Toyota Hilux
KARACHI – JAC T9 Hunter, the powerful competitor to Toyota Hilux, is making waves across Pakistan, designed for ultimate performance, durability, and style, and the price stunned everyone.

With a smooth engine, muscular design, and tech features, the T9 truck is built to handle tough jobs and rugged terrain. Offering competitive pricing and unbeatable value, it’s the perfect blend of power and affordability. Gandhara Automobile which assembles several automobiles including Chery, announced this at a price of Rs9.7 Million.

T9 excites motorheads and has generating buzz among auto enthusiasts since its debut. The pickup truck is loaded with range of features aimed at combining rugged functionality with modern comfort and technology.

T9 Hunter Truck in Pakistan

T9 Hunter is backed by 1999cc Common Rail Diesel Engine along with 8-speed automatic transmission and a 4×4 drivetrain. It includes Protective Bedliner, Black Iron Roll Bar, Roof Rails, advanced LED Headlamps, and a Follow Me Home function, all contributing to its practical and stylish design.

Besides strong rugged look, the truck offers luxurious Leather-Accented Interior with thoughtful additions like an Electric Sunroof, Multifunction Steering Wheel with Cruise Control, and a 7-inch Color Instrument Cluster. It also comes with AC Vents, Wireless Mobile Charging, and Climate Control elevate the comfort for all passengers.

As Revo continues to dominate local market, JAC T9 Hunter enters the competition, offering a powerful alternative with modern features and impressive performance.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2024 launched in Pakistan; Check price, features and pictures here

Web Desk (Lahore)

