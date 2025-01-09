AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

The City School, Dar-e-Arqam, Unique High’s Academy sealed in Lahore

The City School Dar E Arqam Unique School Sealed In Lahore
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 56 buildings in Shadman, New Muslim Town and Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

As many as 31 illegal commercial buildings were sealed in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 25 in Shadman and New Muslim Town.

The sealed premises include The City School’s Shadman Campus, Dar-e-Arqam Schools, Unique School, Al-Ameen Academy, Hassan Orthopedic and Poly Clinic, dental clinic, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

As per the LDA officials, these buildings’ owners were served several notices before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, Unique School among 77 sealed in Punjab capital

Staff Report

