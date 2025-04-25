AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Save up to Rs6 Lac on Kia Sportage L in Pakistan with New Limited-Time Offer

KARACHI – Kia Sportage L has remained under limelight in recent months, as the crossover SUV amassed attention with blend of aesthetics and performance. The vehicle is however pricey in its segment, with the cheapest version cost Rs9.5 million.

The car backed by 2.0Litre features boomerang DRLs and a star chain grille. It comes packed with premium features like dual 12.3-inch curved displays, wireless charging, heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and smart tailgate. However, it faces ire for being overpriced, especially with several competitors offering more features at a lower price.

Buying Kia Sportage L becomes a bit easier as the company rolled out an exciting limited-time offer on its popular Sportage L variant, allowing customers to save up to Rs6lac through exclusive financing under Meezam Bank’s Car Ijarah scheme.

KIA Sportage Installment Plans Pakistan

The limited-time offer includes 36-month lease plan with a financing limit of up to Rs30lac, designed to make ownership more accessible for customers. On top of the major savings, early bookings will receive priority delivery, while test drives are being offered at select Kia dealerships nationwide.

Save Up To Rs6 Lac On Kia Sportage L In Pakistan With New Limited Time Offer

The commercial bank will cover withholding tax, further cutting the financial burden for buyers. However, the deal is only available for a limited time.

KIA Sportage Price 2025

Variant Engine  Price 
Sportage L Alpha 1999 cc, Petrol 9,499,000
Sportage L FWD 1999 cc, Petrol 11,825,000
Sportage L HEV 1598 cc, Hybrid 12,850,000

KIA Sportage Features

Features Alpha AWD Black Edition Clear White Limited Edition FWD
Airbags 2 2 2 2 2
Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Navigation Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Push Start Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Driving Modes Yes No No No Yes
Climate Control Yes No No No No
Cruise Control Yes No No No No
Power Boot No Yes Yes Yes No
Sunroof No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Moonroof No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Rain Sensors No No Yes Yes No

New Price Update of KIA Sportage in Pakistan after end of discounted offer

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

