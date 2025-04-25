Save up to Rs6 Lac on Kia Sportage L in Pakistan with New Limited-Time Offer

KARACHI – Kia Sportage L has remained under limelight in recent months, as the crossover SUV amassed attention with blend of aesthetics and performance. The vehicle is however pricey in its segment, with the cheapest version cost Rs9.5 million.

The car backed by 2.0Litre features boomerang DRLs and a star chain grille. It comes packed with premium features like dual 12.3-inch curved displays, wireless charging, heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and smart tailgate. However, it faces ire for being overpriced, especially with several competitors offering more features at a lower price.

Buying Kia Sportage L becomes a bit easier as the company rolled out an exciting limited-time offer on its popular Sportage L variant, allowing customers to save up to Rs6lac through exclusive financing under Meezam Bank’s Car Ijarah scheme.

KIA Sportage Installment Plans Pakistan

The limited-time offer includes 36-month lease plan with a financing limit of up to Rs30lac, designed to make ownership more accessible for customers. On top of the major savings, early bookings will receive priority delivery, while test drives are being offered at select Kia dealerships nationwide.

The commercial bank will cover withholding tax, further cutting the financial burden for buyers. However, the deal is only available for a limited time.

KIA Sportage Price 2025

Variant Engine Price Sportage L Alpha 1999 cc, Petrol 9,499,000 Sportage L FWD 1999 cc, Petrol 11,825,000 Sportage L HEV 1598 cc, Hybrid 12,850,000

KIA Sportage Features