AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

How much relief can consumers expect from Upcoming Electricity Price Cut?

How Much Relief Can Consumers Expect From Upcoming Electricity Price Cut
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for inflation-hit Pakistanis as prices of electricity rates are expected to cut as the government is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund.

In a statement, Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari mentioned reducing electricity prices by up to Rs50 per unit. He revealed that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding captive power plants are moving in right direction, and that the government is working toward lowering electricity costs by up to Rs12 per unit.

Speaking at National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Leghari shared that talks with IMF about captive power plants are nearing completion, with matter expected to be resolved by the end of this month. He confirmed that a review of eight power plants is underway, as the government aims for cost reduction and efficiency improvements.

Delving into details, Laghari added that electricity cost for domestic consumers has already become Rs4 cheaper, and the government would next focus on revising the return on equity for government-owned plants.

The government remains committed to reducing electricity costs for consumers and addressing the challenges in the energy sector, with further developments expected soon.

In a similar development, International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected Islamabad’s request to cut sales tax on electricity bills, citing a need to meet fiscal targets under current loan agreement. Ministry of Energy sought tax reduction to ease consumer burdens, but IMF emphasized that such exemptions could harm tax collection goals.

As of 2025, 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is applied twice on electricity bills, while the government agreed to introduce a levy on captive power plants, which will be phased in gradually to comply with IMF conditions.

Calculate your Electricity bills as per New Tariff Slabs from July 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Punjab’s online portal registers over one million job seekers

  • Business, Featured

The City School, Dar-e-Arqam, Unique High’s Academy sealed in Lahore

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan’s Internet slowdown lead WhatsApp, other Tech giants to relocate servers overseas

  • Pakistan

PIA direct flight from Islamabad to Paris restarts tomorrow

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer