iPhone 17 Camera System got Major Upgrade; Check prototypes and other details here

KARACHI – With the start of the new year, tech enthusiasts and Apple lovers continue to discuss the upcoming iPhone 17, which is said to be coming with top of class camera, and now design leaks are taking the internet by storm.

The fresh leaks from Digital Chat Station show Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models with unseen camera improvements, with top models expected to be loaded with advanced camera setup.

The flagship device will be equipped with 3 rear cameras and an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera for more detailed selfies. The main shorter will include 48 Mega Pixel sensor, along with 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom.

The new periscope lens will change game for zoom pictures and image sharpness will improve it, signaling Apple’s focus on refining camera performance as camera becomes centre focus for flagship devices.

iPhone 17 prototypes show horizontal camera array on the back, while the tech giant has not yet uncovered wraps from the design, with official words expected in coming months. This has led to conflicting reports about final look of the camera system.

Some of the previous rumors show that iPhone 17 camera will be akin to Google’s Pixel series, but new reports point to a different design.

Tech giant is anticipated to unveil iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max at its September event, with company likely to showcase both hardware and software improvements despite the hardware updates being relatively incremental. The new iPhones could be a key highlight of Apple’s 2025 lineup, offering enhanced photography features and a refined design.