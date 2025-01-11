Rakul Preet Singh sizzles in Black Chic Gown; See Pictures

MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh continues to remain in limelight and De De Pyaar De 2 star once again taking the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. Known for her stunning and glamorous fashion choices, Rakul shared a series of photos on Instagram that have quickly gone viral.

The new snaps show B. Town star in a chic black gown, exuding elegance and style. Her bold avatar has left fans in awe, with many admiring her killer looks.

Credit: Instagram/Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul’s recent avatar garnered praise and love from fans. The actress continues to captivate the audience with her style and beauty, making her one of the most popular celebrities on social media.

Singh made her acting debut in Kannada with the 2009 movie Gilli and later appeared in several successful films in Telugu and Tamil, including Venkatadri Express, Sarrainodu, and Ayalaan. Some of her hit projects include Yaariyan, Runway 34, and Doctor G.