AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Rakul Preet Singh sizzles in Black Chic Gown; See Pictures

Rakul Preet Singh Slays Sizzles In In Chic Black Gown See Pictures
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh continues to remain in limelight and De De Pyaar De 2 star once again taking the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. Known for her stunning and glamorous fashion choices, Rakul shared a series of photos on Instagram that have quickly gone viral.

The new snaps show B. Town star in a chic black gown, exuding elegance and style. Her bold avatar has left fans in awe, with many admiring her killer looks.

Credit: Instagram/Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) 

CouRakul Preet Singh Slays Sizzles In In Chic Black Gown See Pictures Rakul Preet Singh Slays Sizzles In In Chic Black Gown See Pictures Rakul Preet Singh Slays Sizzles In In Chic Black Gown See Pictures Rakul Preet Singh Slays Sizzles In In Chic Black Gown See Pictures r

 

Rakul’s recent avatar garnered praise and love from fans. The actress continues to captivate the audience with her style and beauty, making her one of the most popular celebrities on social media.

Singh made her acting debut in Kannada with the 2009 movie Gilli and later appeared in several successful films in Telugu and Tamil, including Venkatadri Express, Sarrainodu, and Ayalaan. Some of her hit projects include Yaariyan, Runway 34, and Doctor G.

Mehar Bano’s new bold pictures from vacation go viral

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed set to tie the knot on Feb 22

  • Lifestyle

Meera becomes teary-eyed, says no one wants to marry her  

  • Lifestyle

Actress Aymen Saleem gives birth to first child

  • Lifestyle

Actress Neelam Muneer stuns fans with wedding photos: Who is husband?

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer