Pakistan’s Gold Rates up by Rs 1,400 per tola in fifth consecutive hike; check new rates

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan saw five back-to-back hikes, with price of gold per tola rising by Rs1,400 on Saturday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows new price of gold per tola stands at Rs280,800, and price of 10 grams of gold has also seen a significant jump, increasing by Rs1,201, hovering at Rs240,741.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Price Change Gold per Tola Rs.280,800 +1,400 Gold per 10 Grams Rs.240,741 +1,201

Globally, price of gold moved up by $14, reaching $2,690 per ounce on last working day of the week.

This ongoing rise in gold prices has sparked concerns among consumers and investors alike, as the precious metal continues to see a surge both locally and internationally.