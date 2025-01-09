iPhone 16 plus all variants new prices, easy installment plan – Jan 2025

LAHORE – iPhone 16 Plus reflects the Apple’s legacy of innovation as it comes with utting-edge features with combination of strong performance.

The iPhone 16 Plus is built for Apple Intelligence and introduces Camera Control, making it easier to capture memorable events. It features the 48MP Fusion camera system with powerful upgrades and the Action button to quickly access useful features.

Under the hood, it is equipped with iOS 18 chip, which draws on customers’ personal context to give them intelligence that’s most helpful and relevant for them. It delivers lightning-fast performance and improved energy efficiency, making multitasking and demanding applications smoother than ever, as per official website

With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data — not even Apple.

iPhone 16 Plus Latest Price in Pakistan

The prices of the iPhone 16 Plus vary due to different storage capacities. According to Bank Alfalah official website, the price of iPhone 16 Plus with 128 GB price stands at Rs401,000. The all-new iPhone 16 Plus with 256GB stands at Rs441,000.

However, the price of iPhone 16 Plus 512 GB stands at Rs520,000 in Pakistan.

iPhone 16 Plus Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers installment plans for iPhone 16 Plus variants with zero markup for one year duration.

Under the one year plan, the monthly installment for iPhone 16 Plus 128 GB will be Rs33,417.

Similarly, the monthly installment for iPhone 16 Plus 256GB stand at Rs36,750 while it will be Rs43,333 for 512GB variant of iPhone 16 Plus.

All the phones being offered by Bank Alfalah are PTA approved.