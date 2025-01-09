World’s most powerful passport rankings 2025 – Here’s where Pakistan stands

Singaporean passport ranked most powerful in the world with visa-free access to 195 of the 227 global destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025

Japan secured second position with visa-free access to 193 destinations in the list.

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. If no visa is required, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival (VOA), a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination.

Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned. This also applies if you need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival.

Pakistan ranked 103rd in the index as it has visa-free access to 33 countries. It ranks lower than Bangladesh, Somalia, Nepal, Libya and Palestine.

India has been ranked 85th with a 57 destinations offering visa-free access to Indian citizens out of the total 227 destinations.

Meanwhile, the third spot in the index has been grabbed by the European Union member states, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, besides Finland and South Korea. All these six countries have visa free access to 192 destinations.

The fourth position is closely contested by a group of seven EU nations, each providing visa-free access to 191 destinations. This group includes

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden have secured the fourth place while Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, the UK, and New Zealand ranked fifth.

The 2024 Henley Passport Index had six countries offering visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations.