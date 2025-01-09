AGL37▼ -0.11 (0.00%)AIRLINK206.49▼ -6.33 (-0.03%)BOP10.19▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.72▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)DCL8.6▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DFML38.4▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)DGKC95.05▼ -2.4 (-0.02%)FCCL33.25▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)FFL16.76▼ -0.88 (-0.05%)HUBC127.8▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL14▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.77▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.39▼ -0.54 (-0.08%)MLCF42.5▼ -1.13 (-0.03%)NBP61.2▼ -0.19 (0.00%)OGDC213.5▲ 0.55 (0.00%)PAEL41.4▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PIBTL8.35▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)PPL184.8▲ 1.77 (0.01%)PRL38.54▼ -1.09 (-0.03%)PTC24.4▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)SEARL97.5▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)TELE8.97▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.7▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)TPLP12.35▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TREET22.9▼ -0.72 (-0.03%)TRG65.35▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)UNITY32.9▼ -1.08 (-0.03%)WTL1.83▲ 0.04 (0.02%)

PIA direct flight from Islamabad to Paris restarts tomorrow

Pakistan Air Force To Take Over Pias Engineering Complex In Major Deal
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flight operation for Paris from tomorrow, January 10, after a long suspension of four years.

The national carrier in a statement said that twice-weekly direct flights will be operated on every Friday and Sunday.

The first flight, PK749, will depart from Islamabad International Airport at 12pm on Jan 10 while Aviation Minsiter Khawaja Asif and other officials will see off the passengers in a simple ceremony.

Reports said over 300 passengers will be boarding the Paris-bound flight as all tickets are sold, adding that nearly 80 percent booking for the second flight is also completed.

In November last year, EASA officially lifted the ban on PIA and other Pakistani airlines which was imposed in 2020 due to licensing and safety concerns.

Defense and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistani airlines have undergone numerous audits over the years. He said that Pakistani airlines were rated better than many global carriers in the recent audits which showed improved safety standards and operational excellence.

Our Correspondent

