iPhone 14 125GB Discounted Price in Pakistan, Installment Plans Nov 2024

KARACHI – As the new iPhone 16 rules in market, old devices like iPhone 14 are still in market, attracting budget-conscious consumers, and now the price of the phone has seen big drop.

iPhone 14 Price in Pakistan 2024

The price of iPhone 14 has been reduced from its original Rs 299,999 to a new discounted price of Rs 276,000.

This makes it an appealing option for those looking to upgrade to an Apple device without breaking the bank.

iPhone 14 continues to deliver solid performance and remains a popular choice among users, thanks to its affordability and the assurance of regular software updates. With several alternatives on the market, the iPhone 14 stands out as a reliable and economical choice for Apple enthusiasts looking to enhance their tech experience.

iPhone 14 Installment Plans in Pakistan 2024

Plans Monthly Installment
3 Months Rs 96,800
6 Months Rs 49,500
9 Months Rs 33,000
12 Months Rs 25,600

With UBL

EMI Monthly Installment
3 Months Rs 94,845
6 Months Rs 48,936
9 Months Rs 33,333
12 Months Rs 25,555

With Faysal Bank

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with UBL and Faysal Bank. Please see other options and choose best for you.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max PTA tax in Pakistan 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

