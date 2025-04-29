Indian Singer Neha Singh booked over charges of calling Pahalgam incident “Modi’s Ploy”

MUMBAI – A case has been registered against popular Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore in India under 10 serious charges, including sedition, for calling the recent incident in Pahalgam, occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a “ploy” by the Modi government in India.

According to Indian broadcaster NDTV, legal action has been initiated against the singer under the Information Technology Act following a complaint filed by a citizen in Lucknow.

She is accused of hurting the sentiments of the victims and their families through her video commentary on the incident.

The case was filed after a short video of Neha Singh Rathore went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which was also reportedly shared by some accounts believed to be operated from Pakistan.

In the video, Rathore claimed that the Pahalgam attack was a “political drama” staged by the Indian government to secure votes in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she questioned how a leader who claims to stop wars in other countries with just a phone call failed to prevent a terrorist attack within his own country.

She further asked why the public is being stopped from raising questions if the government’s narrative is indeed truthful.

According to India Today, the FIR also mentioned that Neha’s video is being used by Pakistani media and social media users as propaganda against India.

As per the latest reports, Neha Singh Rathore has not yet been arrested but the legal proceedings are underway against her under serious allegations including sedition, inciting religious and communal unrest and defaming the government.

It may be mentioned here that it is not just Neha Singh but many other citizens in Indian including BJP leader Karnataka CM and Congress have given statements and asked the Indian government to improve security system instead of blaming Pakistan. They also raised questions about Pahalgam incident.

Pakistan had earlier offered an independent investigation to India regarding the incident.