Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab; smog continues to prevail in major cities

LAHORE – Smog/fog will continue to prevail in Lahore and major cities of Punjab on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Smog/fog/mist will likely persist in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalpur, Multan and surroundings during morning and night hours.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.
Smog/fog will continue to disturb routine life by considerably reducing the visibility during the morning and at night.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32-34°C on Friday and 33-35°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Smog/fog disturbed normal routine life by reducing visibility early morning and late at night. Smog/fog increased flu, eyesore, skin allergy and other weather related diseases.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in Punjab where the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 34°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 37 per cent.

Staff Report

