Lahore sizzles at 42°C as heatwaves prevail in Punjab

LAHORE – Lahore sizzled at 42°C as heatwaves continued to prevail in Punjab on Tuesday.

Experts have predicted the prevailing heatwaves to persist in Punjab on Tuesday afternoon/evening and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure in the upper atmospheric level prevails over most parts of Pakistan, which will persist until April 30.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, heatwaves will continue to persist in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday afternoon/evening and Wednesday. Day temperatures will remain 04°C to 06°C above normal levels in upper/central Punjab and 05°C to 07°C above normal levels in southern districts.

Experts have advised the general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, to take precautionary measures like staying indoors till afternoon and remaining hydrated.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 42°C and 44°C on Wednesday and 41°C and 43°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Extremely hot weather prevailed in the southern districts.

Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha was recorded at 45°C, and in Dera Ghazi Khan at 44°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 37 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.