President Asif Zardari suffers fractured foot in Dubai

President Asif Zardari Suffers Fractured Foot In Dubai
DUBAI – Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a fractured foot after an accident while walking out from a plane at Dubai Airport last night.

Initial reports claimed that Zardari, 69, was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention where physicians examined the injury and applied a plaster cast, which will remain on his foot for the next four weeks.

After a detailed examination, he was moved to his residence in UAE, where he has been advised to rest completely. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the President’s House confirmed the incident and shared updates on his condition.

Bilawal Bhutto is already in Dubai after the birth of third son of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry.

Bakhtawar Bhutto blessed with third son

Web Desk (Lahore)

