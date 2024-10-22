iPhone 13 New Discounted Price in Pakistan, Installment Plans Oct 2024

iPhone 13 was launched three years back but Apple’s flagship device is still in market, competing with other phones as the price of new iPhone remains exorbitantly high amid plethora of taxes in Pakistan.
The device is known for its Super Retina XDR OLED display that stands out for vibrant colors and exceptional brightness, enhancing video playback with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. It is Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which offers top-tier performance.
4K recording, picture quality, improved battery life further, and security updates make it a great choice.
iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan 2024
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 13
|Rs241,999
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Rs330,000
The following price is discounted rates on Pakistani e-commerce stores, please check prices from local markets before making any decision.
iPhone 13 on Installments Pakistan
|Duration
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 80,666
|6 Months
|Rs 42,014
|9 Months
|Rs 28,605
|12 Months
|Rs 21,920
With JS Bank
|Duration
|Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 84,912
|6 Months
|Rs 43,369
|9 Months
|Rs 29,227
|12 Months
|Rs 22,407
With UBL
