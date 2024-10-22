AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Local Performer Gang Raped At Muzaffargarh Wedding
MULTAN – A disturbing incident has been reported from South Punjab where a local artist – invited to perform at a wedding ceremony – faced sexual assault by three men.

It was reported that the incident occurred during the late hours of the day, casting a dark shadow over what should have been a joyous occasion as the victim was hired for performance at the wedding.

One of the suspects allegedly deceived her by claiming that police were conducting a raid. He then took her away with the assistance of two accomplices, where the assault reportedly took place.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged against the three suspects, and investigation team is currently gathering evidence and will proceed with the investigation based on the medical report of the victim.

This incident raised serious concerns about the safety of women, particularly in social gatherings in rural areas.

Web Desk (Lahore)

