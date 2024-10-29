Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali handed over to police on three-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Imaan Mazari and husband Hadi Ali to the police on three-day physical remand.

Judge Abu al-Hassanat Zulqarnain passed the order after the police produced both husband and wife before the court.

Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali were accused of interfering into the state affairs during the route of an international cricket team.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor asked the court to allow a 30-day physical remand for both. He said they posed a threat to the security of international team. He emphasized the need for forensic analysis of the suspects’ videos and mentioned the necessity of apprehending two other individuals who were present.

The lawyer who was representing the couple told the court that Hadi Ali was involved in a scuffle with a person who was not in uniform, saying that the plainclothes individuals were being given undue power.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved the verdict and later allowed three-day physical remand of the couple.

Last week, Iman Mazari and her husband attempted to breach the route established for the England team, which led to a confrontation between her husband and police officers.

Following the incident, a case was registered against them.

Imaan said she had to reach the court for hearing of a case and the road leading to it was blocked. She said her appearance before the court was important.