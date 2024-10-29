Pak Pm Shehbaz Touches Down In Saudi Arabia For Future Investment Moot

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Saudi Arabia on an official visit to attend the Eighth Edition of Future Investment Initiative being held in Riyadh – the country’s financial capital.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman welcomed Prime Minister and other delegation members. Pakistani Ambassador Ahmed Farooq also greeted PM Sharif.

Global leaders flocked to Kingdom for moot for nations to demonstrate economic prowess, attract foreign investments, and engage in discussions aimed at creating a sustainable future.

The conference’s theme, “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” will facilitate conversations on significant global challenges such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Education, Energy, Space, Public Health, and Sustainable Development.

PM Sharif is anticipated to hold crucial bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials, along with meetings with global leaders during the conference.

These discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly in Trade, Energy, Minerals, Agriculture, and Defence. Accompanying the Prime Minister are several key officials, including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Petroleum Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.