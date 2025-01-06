AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Greek boat tragedy:  PM, FM and Interior Minister summoned

Greek Boat Tragedy Pm Fm And Interior Minister Summoned
SUKKUR – An additional district and sessions Judge summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi regarding the loss of human lives in the Greek boat tragedy.

The petitioner, in a plea, argued that due to government negligence, unemployed Pakistanis resorted to illegal means to leave the country.

The government’s writ has eroded, leading to the loss of 75 Pakistani lives, he said.

He also asked the court that a case be registered at Rohri police station against the government officials responsible for the negligence. 

After hearing initial arguments,  the additional and sessions Judge-II issued notices to the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Interior Minister and SSP Sukkur, and summoned them on January 15 regarding the petition on the Greek boat tragedy. 

Web Desk Staff

