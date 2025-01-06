Punjab retrieves state land worth millions from land grabbers

LAHORE – The Punjab Forest Department retrieved 90 acres of land from land grabbers in Khanpur Tehsil.

The Punjab government is carrying out indiscriminate operations to reclaim government lands from illegal occupiers. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed authorities to recover all state lands without succumbing to any pressure or political influence.

The Punjab Forest Department has set a target to recover 188 acres of land in the Khanpur Forest Reserve.

During the operation, the land mafia attacked the Forest Department team, looted cash and mobile phones, and attempted to set a government vehicle on fire.

The mafia also removed the battery from a tractor. A case has been registered against the influential culprits, and Police raids are underway to arrest them.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb commended the Forest Department and Police team for their successful operation. She emphasized that protecting state lands is the government’s responsibility and assured that all Forest Department lands will be reclaimed.

She also appealed to the public for cooperation, stating that the success of the operation depends on public support and that lawbreakers will be held accountable.