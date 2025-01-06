AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Gold Rates start week with Rs700 per tola dip in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – The price of gold moved down by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,000 on Monday as the yellow metal advanced losses on first working day of the week.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola coming down to Rs700, with price coming down Rs275,000. The cost of 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs600, settling at Rs235,768.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Amount 
Price Change – Rs700
Price (per Tola) Rs275,000
Price (per 10 grams) Rs235,768

Last week, price of bullion further plunged by Rs1,200, ending day at Rs275,700 per tola while international market saw a slight reduction, with the price of gold standing at $2,632 per ounce.

Despite the roller coaster ride of gold, investors continue to buy it as it remained a safe haven amid political and economic uncertainity.

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 6 January, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

