Gold Rates start week with Rs700 per tola dip in Pakistan; Check New Rates

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola coming down to Rs700, with price coming down Rs275,000. The cost of 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs600, settling at Rs235,768.

Today Gold Rates

Last week, price of bullion further plunged by Rs1,200, ending day at Rs275,700 per tola while international market saw a slight reduction, with the price of gold standing at $2,632 per ounce.

Despite the roller coaster ride of gold, investors continue to buy it as it remained a safe haven amid political and economic uncertainity.