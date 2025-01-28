Good News for Govt Employees as January Salaries Paid in Advance; details inside

PESHAWAR – Government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP will receive advance salaries for January ahead of the holidays.

Finance Department of KP government announced that salaries and pensions for January 2025 will be paid in advance to all government employees in light of the public holidays on Feb 1, and 2 (Saturday and Sunday).

The provincial authorities issued a notification stating that all salaries and pensions will be disbursed by January 31st to ensure timely payments.

The decision has been widely appreciated by government employees, who have expressed their gratitude to the provincial government for the early disbursement of their dues. This move is expected to provide financial relief to employees amid soaring inflation.

In a similar development, the federal government planned to raise salaries by up to 25 percent and offer additional allowances despite austerity measures. Revenue growth in the first five months of the fiscal year was only 23%, falling short of the 40pc target needed to reach Rs12.97 trillion by June 2025, per report.