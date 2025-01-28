AGL57.13▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.01▲ 1.24 (0.01%)BOP9.77▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.36▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL8.72▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML47.33▲ 4.13 (0.10%)DGKC105.41▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FCCL38.77▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.59▼ -0.7 (-0.04%)HUBC128.62▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF44.79▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)NBP63.52▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC203.6▼ -5.51 (-0.03%)PAEL41.13▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.68▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)PPL173.91▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC25.04▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL109.06▲ 2.33 (0.02%)TELE8.36▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.74▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET21.51▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG64.79▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan on Jan 28; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed significant drop on January 28, 2025 Tuesday, as per tola price moved down to Rs286,400.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of a single tola of gold coming down by Rs2,700, to Rs286,400 while the cost of 10 grams plunged fell by Rs2,315, settling at Rs245,541.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price
Per Tola Rs286,400
10 Gram Rs245,541

Tuesday’s decline is the econd in this week as bullion came down by Rs300 per tola on Monday, which had seen the price of one tola of gold settle at Rs289,100.

Globally, the price of gold also declined, with the rate falling to $2,741 per ounce, a drop of $26. This price includes a premium of $20. The fluctuation in precious metal prices reflects broader trends in the global commodities market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
27-Jan Rs289,100
25-Jan Rs289,400
24-Jan Rs289,600
23-Jan Rs286,700
22-Jan Rs287,450
21-Jan Rs283,200
20-Jan Rs282,900

 

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 28 January 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

