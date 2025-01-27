School holiday notification Feb 2025 in Pakistan update

ISLAMABAD – All public and private educational institutions will observe a holiday in first week of February 2025, as per annual schedule of holidays shared by the government weeks ago.

Schools, colleges and universities will observe the public holiday on February 5 on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Kashmir Solidarity Day focuses on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Kashmir’s freedom.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express our unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

School Holiday Notification Feb 2025

As per annual schedule, it is confirmed that a public holiday will be observed on Feb 5 across Pakistan. However, the government will formally issue a notification day or days before the holiday.

The details of official notification will be updated here as soon as it is shared by the government.