Gold starts week with Rs1500 per tola dip in Pakistan; Check 13 Jan Latest Rates

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
ISLAMABAD – Gold market witnessed drop of Rs1,500 per Tola in local market as prices revised in line with changes in the international market.

Data shared by the Saraffa Association shows gold dipping by Rs1,500, reaching Rs279,300, while the price of 10 grams comes down to Rs1,286, settling at Rs239,455.

Today Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change
Gold (per Tola) Rs279,300 -Rs1,500
Gold (per 10 grams) Rs239,455 -Rs1,286

Globally, the price of yellow metal hovered at $2,675 per ounce, after $15 decline. While gold prices dropped, the price of silver remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

On the global front, gold prices remained relatively flat as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report led to expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain a cautious approach to interest rate cuts.

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 13 January 2025

