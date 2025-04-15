Karachi’s Eid-ul Azha 2025 Cattle Market Locations and Dates revealed; full details here

KARACHI – Anticipation for Eidul Azha is building up with residents of Karachi are excitedly waiting for Cattle Markets in the provincial capital.

Port city of Karachi is all set to host grand opening of the much-anticipated Maweshi Mandi Cattle-Friendly Market 2025 at Northern Bypass on April 19, Saturday and the excitement is already in the air. With final preparations now complete, the port city is ready to welcome thousands of visitors and traders ahead of Bakra Eid – two of major Islamic festivals.

Organizers confirmed that large number of sacrificial animals are already arriving from different parts of DG Khan, Multan and other parts of Punjab and interior Sindh. Different breeds of colors and sizes are set to be sale at markets. This year, market administrator will unveil features and facilities of this year’s market on coming Friday.

Karachi Cattle Market 2025

This time, a token system is being introduced to make buying process more secure and hassle-free. Buyers will receive individual tokens for each animal they purchase, allowing smooth and safe exits from the market premises.

Buyers will also get ATM machines inside the market, and specified parking will be available. Traders setting up in general blocks can bring their own standard tents, while those in VIP and VVIP sections are being offered significant discounts—either for renting tents from the administration or for setting up their own, provided they meet quality standards.

Even before the official launch, early birds from Punjab and Sindh are already being offered full support and services, setting the tone for what’s expected to be one of the biggest and best cattle markets Karachi has ever seen.

Locations Region Asoo Goth Malir Cattle Mandi Landhi Landhi Cattle Mandi permitted by Station Commander Clifton Cattle Mandi permitted by the President Karachi Cantonment Board Cantonment Hamdard University near Manghupir Baldia Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market Landhi Taiser Town, Northern Bypass Malir

Top Cow Breeds for Qurbani

As Eid al-Azha draws near, a key part is picking right animal, and for many, cows are the preferred choice due to their generous meat yield and ability to benefit more people. From meat quality to other factors, Brahman, Kankrej, Tharparkar, Sahiwal, Limousin, Shorthorn Shorthorns are top choices.

Some breeds offer decent meat quality while other are known for their well-marbled beef. For high-quality meat, and disease resistance, Brahman are top choice while they also offer high meat-to-bone ratio.

Eidul Azha 2025 in Pakistan

As per forecasts, Eidul Azha 2025 will likely be celebrated in Pakistan on June 7 Saturday, while the final date will depend on the moon sighting, to be confirmed by Central Ruet body.

In Saudi, UAE, and other Guld nations, Bakra Eid is expected to fall on Friday, June 6, 2025, with the first day of Zil Hajj beginning on May 28.