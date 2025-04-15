Hania Aamir raises temperature in sizzling Orange Saree; see viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Hania Aamir once again remained in spotlight as the dimple queen kept fans on their toes with her breathtaking fashion choices. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star, known for her wild energy, flawless acting, and stylish appearances, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a friend’s wedding festivities.

The new pictures show her in a vibrant orange Saree designed by renowned Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The attire, adorned with intricate sequin work and paired with a chic matching blouse, highlighted Hania’s signature elegance and playful style.

The price of the Saree also stunned everyone as it was listed on Arpita Mehta’s official website for a whopping Indian rupees 385,000, which is around Rs1.25 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania has been actively sharing snippets from the wedding events, donning multiple outfits by top Indian designers and proving yet again why she remains a fashion favorite both in Pakistan and beyond.

From stealing hearts on-screen to ruling the fashion scene, Hania Aamir continues to prove that she’s not just a dimple queen—but a full-fledged superstar in every sense.