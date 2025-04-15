AGL66.62▼ -1.63 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.36▲ 6.57 (0.04%)BOP11.17▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.53▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL9.92▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML44.23▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC125.72▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL45.96▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.81▲ 0.42 (0.03%)HUBC142.47▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.52▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF61.9▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)NBP81.7▲ 1.82 (0.02%)OGDC214.32▲ 2.3 (0.01%)PAEL46.83▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.62▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)PPL172.71▲ 1.43 (0.01%)PRL36.02▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PTC23.26▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL96.06▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)TELE7.38▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL34.07▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP10.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET21.58▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG67.9▲ 4.01 (0.06%)UNITY27.95▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.34▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Hania Aamir raises temperature in sizzling Orange Saree; see viral pictures

Hania Aamir Raises Temperature In Sizzling Orange Saree See Viral Pictures
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Hania Aamir once again remained in spotlight as the dimple queen kept fans on their toes with her breathtaking fashion choices. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star, known for her wild energy, flawless acting, and stylish appearances, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a friend’s wedding festivities.

The new pictures show her in a vibrant orange Saree designed by renowned Indian designer Arpita Mehta. The attire, adorned with intricate sequin work and paired with a chic matching blouse, highlighted Hania’s signature elegance and playful style.

The price of the Saree also stunned everyone as it was listed on Arpita Mehta’s official website for a whopping Indian rupees 385,000, which is around Rs1.25 million.

Hania has been actively sharing snippets from the wedding events, donning multiple outfits by top Indian designers and proving yet again why she remains a fashion favorite both in Pakistan and beyond.

From stealing hearts on-screen to ruling the fashion scene, Hania Aamir continues to prove that she’s not just a dimple queen—but a full-fledged superstar in every sense.

Hania Aamir turns up the heat with sizzling Poolside Pictures

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Hania Aamir wasting time by doing films in India: Nadia Khan

  • Lifestyle

Pakistani actress Hira Mani reveals she breaks doors at home when angry

  • Lifestyle

TikToker Rajab Butt once again sparks fresh debate on social media

  • Lifestyle

Komal Meer responds critics over weight gain

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer