Three Public Holidays announced for Shab e-Meraj 2025

AL JAHRA – Kuwaiti government announced extended Public Holidays for Isra Wal Miraj or Shab-e-Merja – the sacred night of the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

The three holidays were announced for the Night of Meraj which is observed with special prayers, as Muslims seek forgiveness. The event is marked on the 27th night of Rajab – the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

At this event, the Kuwaiti Civil Service Commission announced a public holiday from January 30 2025, to Saturday, February 1 2025 (Thursday to Saturday). Isra Wal Miraj officially will fall on January 27, but the Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to shift the holiday to Thursday, providing residents with an extended weekend.

During this period, all government offices and public institutions will remain closed, with normal operations resuming on Sunday, February 2.

Services will follow their own holiday schedules to ensure uninterrupted service. This adjustment reflects the government’s efforts to balance the observance of religious occasions.