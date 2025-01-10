Pakistan Gold prices continue to climb higher amid global rally; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan are climbing higher, and the price per tola metal moved to Rs279,400 on Friday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows gold saw price hike of Rs1,100 per tola, and new price of 24K Gold standing at Rs279,400 while the price for 10 grams surged by Rs943, settling at Rs239,540.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type Price Increase 24K Gold (per tola) Rs 279,400 Rs 1,100 24K Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 239,540 Rs 943

The surge in bullion follows movements in global market, where metal hit four-week peak, fueled by heightened demand for safe-haven assets.

In global market, spot gold is currently touching $2,679 per ounce – highest in around one month. The recent rally stemmed from growing fiscal deficits and unsustainable debt in States that could potentially hamper greenback, pushing gold’s appeal as solid investment.

The surge of international gold prices continues to influence trading trends in local markets, with further price adjustments likely depending on global market developments.