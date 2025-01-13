Punjab rescues five blind Indus dolphin calves

TAUNSA – Five blind Indus dolphin calves have been rescued from low waters of Taunsa Barrage.

Special team of WWF-Pakistan and the Punjab Wildlife Department carried out the operation.

During this operation, teams arrested poachers involved in illegal dolphin hunting, and confiscated their nets and related equipment.

Due to low water levels, dolphin monitoring at Taunsa Barrage has been intensified. Special teams from the Wildlife Department and WWF have been deployed to ensure the protection of this national heritage.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that over 13,000 animals and birds have been rescued. She further emphasized that the blind Indus dolphin is a national treasure, and strict measures will continue to safeguard them.

Special teams from the Wildlife Department will remain stationed at Taunsa Barrage until water levels rise, ensuring strict surveillance to prevent illegal hunting.