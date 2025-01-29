AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold Rates in Pakistan up by Rs2300 per tola; Check new rates here

Gold rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed another hike, as per tola price of yellow metal soared to Rs288,700 on Wednesday.

Data shared by the Saraffa Association shows the price of bullion climbing by Rs2,300, reaching Rs288,700. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold inched up by Rs1,972, now standing at 247,513 rupees.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Difference New Price
1 Tola  Rs2,300 Rs288,700
10 Grams  Rs1,972 Rs247,513

In the global market, the price of gold has also risen by 22 dollars, pushing the cost of one ounce of gold to 7,263 dollars.

This increase follows a reduction of 2,700 rupees in the price of gold just the previous day. The recent fluctuations highlight the volatility in gold prices, both domestically and internationally.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
27-Jan Rs289,100
25-Jan Rs289,400
24-Jan Rs289,600
23-Jan Rs286,700
22-Jan Rs287,450
21-Jan Rs283,200
20-Jan Rs282,900

Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan on Jan 28; Check New Rates

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

