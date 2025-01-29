US Investors look to tap into Pakistan’s Mining, Energy, and Tech Sector

ISLAMABAD – The high-level delegation of investors from United States showed interest in Pakistan’s Mining, Energy, and Technology sectors.

The delegation led by Gentry Beach called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss Pakistan’s economic potential and investment prospects. The visiting dignitaries highlighted various sectors of interest, including mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology.

The members also showed interest in exploring business opportunities in sectors, with Gentry Beach commending Pakistan’s strategic location, youthful workforce, and rapidly expanding consumer market as key advantages for investment.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured US delegation of the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment through streamlined processes and robust institutional support.

This engagement is seen as key step in enhancing diplomatic and economic ties between Islamabad and Washington, with the government focusing on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to drive sustainable economic growth and create job opportunities for Pakistanis.

Beach also praised Pakistan’s resilience in its fight against terrorism, acknowledging country’s sacrifices and efforts in combating the global menace. During previous event, Gentry Beach urged for a stronger partnership between the US and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for deeper economic collaboration, especially for US investors.

The meeting marks a key moment in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to build stronger economic relationships with the global community and position itself as a top destination for international investment.