Peca Amendment Bill 2025 Becomes Law After Presidential Assent Amid Protests

ISLAMABAD – The controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which introduces controversial changes to Pakistan’s cybercrime laws, has become law after receiving assent from President Asif Zardari.

The draconian bill was warler passed by the Senate on Tuesday, adding a new section to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, targeting the spread of “fake news” online.

Under the new legislation, anyone found guilty of intentionally spreading false information that causes fear, panic, or unrest could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both.

While the government supports the bill, media bodies have strongly protested, arguing it could be used to target journalists and restrict freedom of expression. The opposition PTI has also criticized the ruling PPP for supporting the amendments.

Opposition parties Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, and journalist bodies criticized recent amendment to Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), warning that it could further restrict online freedom of expression.

The controversial amendment introduces penalties for spreading “false and fake information” with vague and broad language, raising concerns it could be used to silence dissent. Right activists also highlighted that the amendment was introduced without consultation and grants more power to a newly created authority to block content based on unclear criteria, violating international human rights standards.

Earlier, Amnesty International called for the withdrawal of the amendment and urged the government to engage with civil society to align PECA with human rights laws. This amendment follows criticism of the original PECA law, which has been used to target journalists and opposition figures.

Amid the protests, Pakistan Peoples Party voted in favor of the PECA bills, while the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), opposed them.

Government officials defended bill, stating it was meant to regulate digital and social media, not mainstream media. Journalists are demanding the repeal of the PECA bill. Major demonstrations took place in cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta, led by figures such as Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari, along with senior journalists like Asma Shirazi and Mazhar Abbas.