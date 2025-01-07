Gold Rates in Pakistan climb up by Rs1,000 amid Global prices surge; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan climbed after Rs1000 per tola on Tuesday, amid positive movement in global markets.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold per tola jumping by Rs1,000 to Rs276,000 while the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a rise of Rs857, bringing it to Rs236,625.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Increase New Price Gold (per tola) Rs 1,000 Rs 276,000 Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 857 Rs 236,625

In the international market, gold also saw an upward trend, with prices rising by $10 to $2,642 per ounce, alongside an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the local market at Rs3,350 per tola, offering little change for precious metal investors.