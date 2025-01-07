AGL38.1▲ 0.3 (0.01%)AIRLINK209.55▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)BOP10.46▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML40.83▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)DGKC99.77▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FCCL34.39▲ 0.82 (0.02%)FFL18.05▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC132.49▲ 1.1 (0.01%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL5.03▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.07▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.2▲ 1.44 (0.03%)NBP62.17▼ -1.86 (-0.03%)OGDC218.38▲ 4.82 (0.02%)PAEL41.7▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.55▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL189.03▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL42.33▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)PTC25.17▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL103.96▲ 0.59 (0.01%)TELE9.24▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL35.39▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13.1▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET23.67▼ -1 (-0.04%)TRG69.18▲ 4.71 (0.07%)UNITY34.82▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.71▲ 0.06 (0.04%)

Gold Rates in Pakistan climb up by Rs1,000 amid Global prices surge; Check New Rates

Gold Rates In Pakistan See Marginal Losses Check New Prices Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan climbed after Rs1000 per tola on Tuesday, amid positive movement in global markets.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold per tola jumping by Rs1,000 to Rs276,000 while the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a rise of Rs857, bringing it to Rs236,625.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Increase New Price
Gold (per tola) Rs 1,000 Rs 276,000
Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 857 Rs 236,625

In the international market, gold also saw an upward trend, with prices rising by $10 to $2,642 per ounce, alongside an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the local market at Rs3,350 per tola, offering little change for precious metal investors.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 7 January, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan Air Force training aircraft crashes in Risalpur, pilot feared dead

  • Pakistan, Top News

UAE rolls over $2 billion Pakistan debt, PM Shehbaz tells cabinet

  • Pakistan

Car, Motorcycle, rickshaw driving license annual fee from Jan 2025

  • Pakistan

Parvez Elahi, others formally charged in NAB’s corruption reference

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer