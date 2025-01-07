Gold Rates in Pakistan climb up by Rs1,000 amid Global prices surge; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan climbed after Rs1000 per tola on Tuesday, amid positive movement in global markets.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold per tola jumping by Rs1,000 to Rs276,000 while the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a rise of Rs857, bringing it to Rs236,625.
Gold Rates Today
|Gold Type
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 276,000
|Gold (per 10 grams)
|Rs 857
|Rs 236,625
In the international market, gold also saw an upward trend, with prices rising by $10 to $2,642 per ounce, alongside an additional premium of $20.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the local market at Rs3,350 per tola, offering little change for precious metal investors.