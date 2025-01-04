AGL37.78▲ 0.28 (0.01%)AIRLINK217.98▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.93▲ 0.11 (0.01%)CNERGY7.55▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.11▼ -0.31 (-0.03%)DFML40.28▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)DGKC102.2▼ -4.56 (-0.04%)FCCL34.83▼ -2.24 (-0.06%)FFL19.32▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUBC131.09▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.56▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL5.18▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.36▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.63▼ -2.55 (-0.05%)NBP66▼ -0.29 (0.00%)OGDC222.08▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)PAEL44.19▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PIBTL8.97▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL193.01▼ -5.23 (-0.03%)PRL43.17▲ 0.93 (0.02%)PTC26.63▼ -0.76 (-0.03%)SEARL107.08▼ -3 (-0.03%)TELE10.15▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)TOMCL35.86▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)TPLP14.51▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)TREET25.95▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)TRG67.28▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)UNITY33.59▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)WTL1.7▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Pakistan gold prices fall by over Rs1200 per tola; Check New Rates here

Pakistan Gold Prices Fall By Over Rs1200 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed a single-day drop of Rs1200, with a new price of yellow metal hovering around Rs275,700 per tola.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold witnessed a decline in both global and local markets. With new price changes, the latest rates of 24-carat gold per tola dropped to Rs275,700 rupees while price of gold per 10 grams also saw a reduction of Rs1029 to Rs236,368 .

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold  Old Price New Price Change
Gold (per tola) Rs 276,900 Rs 275,700 Rs -1200
Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 237,397 Rs 236,368 Rs -1029

Despite the drop in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged. In the local markets, the price of silver per tola remained steady at 3350 on Saturday.

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 04 January 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 4 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 04 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates see another increase in Pakistan; Check Jan 3 Latest price here

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 03 January 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer