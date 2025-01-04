Pakistan gold prices fall by over Rs1200 per tola; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed a single-day drop of Rs1200, with a new price of yellow metal hovering around Rs275,700 per tola.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold witnessed a decline in both global and local markets. With new price changes, the latest rates of 24-carat gold per tola dropped to Rs275,700 rupees while price of gold per 10 grams also saw a reduction of Rs1029 to Rs236,368 .

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Old Price New Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs 276,900 Rs 275,700 Rs -1200 Gold (per 10 grams) Rs 237,397 Rs 236,368 Rs -1029

Despite the drop in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged. In the local markets, the price of silver per tola remained steady at 3350 on Saturday.