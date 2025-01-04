Pakistan gold prices fall by over Rs1200 per tola; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed a single-day drop of Rs1200, with a new price of yellow metal hovering around Rs275,700 per tola.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold witnessed a decline in both global and local markets. With new price changes, the latest rates of 24-carat gold per tola dropped to Rs275,700 rupees while price of gold per 10 grams also saw a reduction of Rs1029 to Rs236,368 .
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold
|Old Price
|New Price
|Change
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs 276,900
|Rs 275,700
|Rs -1200
|Gold (per 10 grams)
|Rs 237,397
|Rs 236,368
|Rs -1029
Despite the drop in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged. In the local markets, the price of silver per tola remained steady at 3350 on Saturday.