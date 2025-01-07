AGL38.1▲ 0.3 (0.01%)AIRLINK209.55▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)BOP10.46▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML40.83▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)DGKC99.77▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FCCL34.39▲ 0.82 (0.02%)FFL18.05▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC132.49▲ 1.1 (0.01%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL5.03▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.07▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.2▲ 1.44 (0.03%)NBP62.17▼ -1.86 (-0.03%)OGDC218.38▲ 4.82 (0.02%)PAEL41.7▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PIBTL8.55▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL189.03▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL42.33▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)PTC25.17▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL103.96▲ 0.59 (0.01%)TELE9.24▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL35.39▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TPLP13.1▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET23.67▼ -1 (-0.04%)TRG69.18▲ 4.71 (0.07%)UNITY34.82▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.71▲ 0.06 (0.04%)

Gujranwala man burnt to death by two daughters over ‘sexual assault’

Gujranwala Man Burnt To Death By Two Daughters Over Sexual Assault
LAHORE – A distressing incident has been reported from Gujranwala where two daughters have been charged with the murder of their father, Ali Akbar.

The victim is identified as Ali Akbar, 45-year-old, who succumbed to severe burn injuries in the hospital after allegedly being bound and set ablaze by his daughters.

The girls are identified as Anum and Yashfa, aged 6 and 12. Authorities from the Civil Lines police station started a detailed probe into the matter, resulting in the immediate arrest of the daughters.

The victim reportedly named Akbar’s two wives as co-accused in the case. Cops revealed three times and had twelve children, and was living with his two wives and children in a rented home.

The daughters confessed to crime, claiming that their father sexually assaulted them. The incident stunned community, prompting discussions about familial violence and the need for protective measures for vulnerable individuals.

The investigation is ongoing, as authorities seek to uncover more details surrounding this tragic case.

