Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit record high today – 11 April 2025

LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (April 11) witnessed significant gains as it surged to historic high of 4,335 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,721 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 11,573.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11:00 am April 11, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed downward trend as it stood at Rs74.73 on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also dropped as it is being sold for Rs75.27 on the third day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of agreement.