Gold prices in Pakistan climb to historic high after Rs3,800 jump

Gold rates in Pakistan today: The precious metal witnessed significant gains to soar to another fresh high in Pakistan amid upward global trend.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price surged by Rs3,800 to settle at all-time high of Rs308,000 while the price of 10-gram increased by Rs3,258 to close at Rs364,060.

The bullion rates in the international market also climbed to record high as it gained $34 to settle at $2,944 per ounce.

Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan

The per tola price of gold in local market of Pakistan stands at Rs308,000 after it moved up by Rs3,800 on February 19.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs 304,200. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also surged by Rs 857 to Rs 260,802.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs,3,350 and Rs.2,872 respectively.

The ongoing trade tensions and tariff wars between the US and China have contributed to the volatility in the international market of precious metals.

Earlier this month, China imposed tit-for-tat import taxes on some American goods, as the trade war between further intensified after Trump announced tariffs on Chinese products.