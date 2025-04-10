AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Gold price makes history in Pakistan with all time high of Rs328,800

Gold Price Makes History In Pakistan With All Time High Of Rs328800
KARACHI – Gold in Pakistan witnessed a new milestone as per tola price of yellow metal hits Rs328,800 on April 10, 2025 Thursday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows per tola price of gold climbing by Rs7,800 in a single day, reaching new high of Rs328,800, whereas price for 10 grams of gold climbed to Rs281,893, registering an increase of Rs6,688.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price  Change
Per Tola 328,800 +7,800
Per 10 Grams 281,893 +6,688

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
8-April Rs318,000
5-April Rs320,000
3-April Rs325,500
29-March Rs325,000
28-March Rs323,380
27-March Rs321,000
26-March Rs317,800

Pakistani Market Sees Rs52600 Surge In Gold Rates In 2024 Check Annual Stats Here

This sharp spike comes just a day after gold reached Rs321,000 per tola on Wednesday, following a Rs3,000 jump.

Globally, gold was priced at $3,118 per ounce after daily gain of $78. Silver also followed an upward trend, with the per tola price increasing by Rs64 to reach Rs3,234.

The global demand for gold has surged amid heightened uncertainty after US announced fresh tariffs on China, the world’s top metals consumer. The move has escalated the ongoing trade tensions, despite a 90-day reprieve granted to several other nations.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

