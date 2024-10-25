AGL38.5▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)AIRLINK135.89▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)BOP5.52▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.05▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML45.3▼ -0.16 (0.00%)DGKC86.49▲ 1.05 (0.01%)FCCL33.8▲ 2.34 (0.07%)FFBL63.22▲ 1.62 (0.03%)FFL10.08▲ 0.85 (0.09%)HUBC107.32▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.3▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.62▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.6▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF38.25▲ 0.05 (0.00%)NBP67.35▲ 0.31 (0.00%)OGDC177.4▲ 2.08 (0.01%)PAEL25.24▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PIBTL6.05▲ 0.16 (0.03%)PPL138.25▲ 4.88 (0.04%)PRL24▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC16.55▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL66.34▼ -1.08 (-0.02%)TELE7.37▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.45▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)TPLP7.75▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.5▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TRG48.78▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)UNITY25.69▲ 0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.29▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Gold prices in Pakistan dip again – Check latest rates today

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan decreased for second consecutive day in line with dropping global prices on Friday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs282,300 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs682 to reach Rs242,031.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $8 as per ounce was traded at $2,726.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change  Current Price 
24-Carat Gold -800 Rs282,300
10 Grams of Gold -682 Rs242,031

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs3,350 while 10-gram was sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs283,100 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,971 to reach Rs242,713

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

PSX creates yet another record as KSE-100 surges past 90,000 mark

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today – 25 October 2024

  • Business

CM Maryam project to train women for economic empowerment passed out

  • Business

PSO’s 48th AGM meets

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer