Gold prices in Pakistan dip again – Check latest rates today

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan decreased for second consecutive day in line with dropping global prices on Friday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs282,300 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs682 to reach Rs242,031.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $8 as per ounce was traded at $2,726.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change Current Price 24-Carat Gold -800 Rs282,300 10 Grams of Gold -682 Rs242,031

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs3,350 while 10-gram was sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs283,100 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,971 to reach Rs242,713