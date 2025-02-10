Gold rate in Pakistan today, 10 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Friday, February 10, 2025, was recorded at PKR 299,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 256,860 per 10g.

However, Gold prices in local and global markets saw a huge uptick, but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola on Friday.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows bullion comes down by Rs1,046, hovering at Rs299,600.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad