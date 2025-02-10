Gold rate in Pakistan today, 10 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Friday, February 10, 2025, was recorded at PKR 299,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 256,860 per 10g.
However, Gold prices in local and global markets saw a huge uptick, but the prices dipped by around Rs1000 per tola on Friday.
Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows bullion comes down by Rs1,046, hovering at Rs299,600.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 299,600
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 299,600
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 256,860
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 25,686
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.