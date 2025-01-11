Former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan performs Umrah with son

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, along with his son Ayaan Pathan, has performed the sacred pilgrimage of Umrah in Makkah tul Mukarrama.

On the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, Yusuf Pathan shared pictures of himself and his son in front of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

In his message, Yusuf Pathan expressed gratitude, saying, “Alhamdulillah! Recently, I had the opportunity to perform Umrah with my family and friends. May Allah accept our prayers and efforts.”

Yusuf Pathan was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

He also showcased his batting skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yusuf Pathan is the elder brother of renowned Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.