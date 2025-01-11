AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan performs Umrah with son

Former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Performs Umrah With Son
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, along with his son Ayaan Pathan, has performed the sacred pilgrimage of Umrah in Makkah tul Mukarrama.

On the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, Yusuf Pathan shared pictures of himself and his son in front of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah. 

In his message, Yusuf Pathan expressed gratitude, saying, “Alhamdulillah! Recently, I had the opportunity to perform Umrah with my family and friends. May Allah accept our prayers and efforts.” 

Yusuf Pathan was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. 

He also showcased his batting skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Yusuf Pathan is the elder brother of renowned Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif wins SAARC Snooker Championship title

  • Sports

West Indies vs Shaheens: Athanaze misses century on opening day

  • Sports

PCB honours Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq and Saeed with Hall of Fame induction

  • Sports

Tickets for Pakistan vs West Indies Tests to go on sale from January 10

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer