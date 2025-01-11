Explosion kills six including four women and a child in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – An explosion in a house in Mandi Bahauddin caused by flammable material claimed the lives of six people including four women and a child.

According to rescue teams, the incident took place in the Kot Phala Shah area, where fireworks were being manufactured.

A fire broke out in the flammable material which caused explosion.

The affected house and an adjoining house’s roof collapsed as a result.

The rescue officials reported that six individuals including four women and a child died after being trapped under the debris while seven others were injured.

The explosion occurred early in the morning which resulted in the death of a woman and a child from the neighboring house who were buried under the rubble.

All the bodies and injured have been shifted to Phalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and the Rural Health Center, the rescue authorities confirmed.