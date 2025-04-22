PSL X: Karachi Kings All-rounder Aamer Jamal fined for violating code of conduct

KARACHI – Karachi Kings all-rounder Aamer Jamal has been fined for a code of conduct violation during the match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X against Peshawar Zalmi.Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in the PSL X match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Chasing a 148-run target for victory, Kings crossed the finish line with two wickets in hand and three balls to spare despite losing the key wicket of Tim Seifert on the first ball of the innings.

Skipper David Warner was the highest scorer with 60 runs. Khushdil Shah contributed a valuable unbeaten 23 runs, Mohammad Nabi 14, James Vince 11 and Irfan Khan 10 runs.

Luke Wood got three wickets, Ali Raza 2 and Alzari Joseph and Arif Yaqoob one each, while Irfan Khan was run out. Khushdil Shah was named player of the match for his contribution with the ball and the bat.

After being asked to bat first by Kings skipper David Warner, Zalmi reached 147/8 in the allocated 20 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam was the top scorer for Zalmi with 46 runs, followed by Mohammad Haris, who made 28. Alzari Joseph contributed 24 runs, and Hassain Talat 18 runs. Abbas Afridi and Khushdil Shah bagged three wickets each, while Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza got one wicket each.

During the match, Aamer Jamal was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct and was fined 5% of his match fee.

Under ICC regulations, Aamer Jamal was found to have violated Article 2.5 which pertains to the use of inappropriate language or gestures. Such penalties are imposed to discourage similar behavior in the future.

The incident occurred during the 15th over of the first innings, when Aamer Jamal dismissed Hussain Talat and then used inappropriate language while approaching the batter.

Aamer Jamal admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Afridi and Paul Reiffel.