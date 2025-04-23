PSL X: Ubaid Shah strikes his own wicketkeeper in face  in burst of emotions

MULTAN – Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Ubaid Shah, in a burst of emotion, struck his own wicketkeeper Usman Khan on the face in the 12th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

The match witnessed the home team batting first and scoring 228 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Lahore Qalandars managed 195 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs, handing the Sultans a 33-run victory in the tournament.

Ubaid Shah had taken Kamran Ghulam’s wicket in the 14.5th over and, overcome with emotion, accidentally struck Usman Khan in the face while celebrating.

The video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media platforms.

One cricket fan commented, “I don’t think I’ve ever smiled this much before.”

Another user said, “I think the wicket was just an excuse — the real target was Usman.”